Good Times Community Theatre League finally returning to stage this weekend with ‘First Date: The Musical Comedy’
After about a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as last week’s winter storms, The Good Times Community Theatre League finally is getting to return to the stage this weekend in a production called, “First Date: The Musical Comedy.”
There will be three shows, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center at the northeast side of the building.
“It’s about a first date set up by some friends of the main two characters, and things that happen during that date,” said Justin Franks, the play’s director.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students, and can only be ordered online at www. goodtimescommunitytheatreleague.com or the organization’s Facebook page.
