Good Times to perform Elf Jr.

The story of Buddy the Elf is coming to Poteau Friday, Dec. 7, and through Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Carl Albert State College Hamilton Complex.

The production, Elf Jr., the musical, is being put on by the Good Times Community Theatre. The musical is based on the book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music is by Matthew Skiar. It is being produced by special arrangements with Music Theatre International, New York City.

Buddy is a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa Claus' bag of gifts and ends up in the North Pole. He is raised as an elf and unaware of his human status before finding out the truth. Buddy then leaves the North Pole to meet his father in New York City. Buddy works to win over his new family and help New York rekindle its Christmas spirit.

Tickets are $10 adults or $8 students and senior citizens. They are available for purchase at the door. The musical will be held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit the Good Times website at www.goodtimescommunitytheatre.com or follow them on Facebook (@GTCTheatre). Scroll through a selection of photos above from the dress rehearsal performance.

The cast includes:

Santa Claus — Res Smith

Buddy — Nicholas Ford

Elf 1 — Jenci Quarry

Elf 2 — Preslie House

Elf 3— Katherine Jordan

Elf 4 — Russell Martin

Elf 5 — Ethan Milligan

Elves — Chandler Pinnell,Julianne Merritt, Mavrick Angel, Jadyn Harper, Abby Milligan

Charlie — Cade Wilson

Shawanda— Caroline Thompson

Business Woman— Hallie Marcaurelle

Flyer Girl — Emily Quarry

Flyer Guy 2 — Zane Harrison

Comforting New Yorker — Elizabeth Reed

Jogger— Alex Kasper

Teenager — Sidney Killian

Sam — Natalie Cardoza Walter Hobbs— Geren Dalton Deb — Sadie Perkin

Emily Hobbs — Juliet Flanagan

Michael Hobbs — Grant Thomas

Security Guard 1— Joehanna Munoz

Security Guard 2 — Res Smith

Saleswoman — Alex Kasper

Manager — Cade Wilson

Macy’s Employees — Alex Kasper, Leah Bernard, Katie Scowden, Lyndsey Clark, Ella Emberton, Emily Quarry, Madison Pinnell

Jovie — McKinlee Thomas

Santa’s Helper — Bethany Warren

Fake Santa — Zane Harrison

Policeman 1— Madison Pinnell

Policeman 2— Lea Barnard

Sarah— Billie McNatt

Mr. Greenway — Beau Flanagan

Chadwick— Madison Pinnell

Matthews— Ava Brooks

Charlotte Dennon — Katie Scowden

Darlene Lambert — Lyndsey Clark

Emma Van Brocklin — Ella Emberton

Finale Soloists 1, 2, 3, 4— Ella Emberton, Lyndsey Clark, Katie Scowden, Cade Wilson

Passerby — Abby Duschel

Macy’s Employee 1 — Emily Quarry

Mother — Billie McNatt

Child— Julianne Merritt

Children and Parents — Ensemble Members

New Yorkers — Ensemble Members

Office Staff — Ensemble Members

Rockefeller Crowd — Ensemble Members

Carolers — Ensemble Members

Ensemble includes all members of the cast except lead roles.