Good Times to perform Elf Jr.
The story of Buddy the Elf is coming to Poteau Friday, Dec. 7, and through Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Carl Albert State College Hamilton Complex.
The production, Elf Jr., the musical, is being put on by the Good Times Community Theatre. The musical is based on the book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music is by Matthew Skiar. It is being produced by special arrangements with Music Theatre International, New York City.
Buddy is a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa Claus' bag of gifts and ends up in the North Pole. He is raised as an elf and unaware of his human status before finding out the truth. Buddy then leaves the North Pole to meet his father in New York City. Buddy works to win over his new family and help New York rekindle its Christmas spirit.
Tickets are $10 adults or $8 students and senior citizens. They are available for purchase at the door. The musical will be held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit the Good Times website at www.goodtimescommunitytheatre.com or follow them on Facebook (@GTCTheatre). Scroll through a selection of photos above from the dress rehearsal performance.
The cast includes:
Santa Claus — Res Smith
Buddy — Nicholas Ford
Elf 1 — Jenci Quarry
Elf 2 — Preslie House
Elf 3— Katherine Jordan
Elf 4 — Russell Martin
Elf 5 — Ethan Milligan
Elves — Chandler Pinnell,Julianne Merritt, Mavrick Angel, Jadyn Harper, Abby Milligan
Charlie — Cade Wilson
Shawanda— Caroline Thompson
Business Woman— Hallie Marcaurelle
Flyer Girl — Emily Quarry
Flyer Guy 2 — Zane Harrison
Comforting New Yorker — Elizabeth Reed
Jogger— Alex Kasper
Teenager — Sidney Killian
Sam — Natalie Cardoza Walter Hobbs— Geren Dalton Deb — Sadie Perkin
Emily Hobbs — Juliet Flanagan
Michael Hobbs — Grant Thomas
Security Guard 1— Joehanna Munoz
Security Guard 2 — Res Smith
Saleswoman — Alex Kasper
Manager — Cade Wilson
Macy’s Employees — Alex Kasper, Leah Bernard, Katie Scowden, Lyndsey Clark, Ella Emberton, Emily Quarry, Madison Pinnell
Jovie — McKinlee Thomas
Santa’s Helper — Bethany Warren
Fake Santa — Zane Harrison
Policeman 1— Madison Pinnell
Policeman 2— Lea Barnard
Sarah— Billie McNatt
Mr. Greenway — Beau Flanagan
Chadwick— Madison Pinnell
Matthews— Ava Brooks
Charlotte Dennon — Katie Scowden
Darlene Lambert — Lyndsey Clark
Emma Van Brocklin — Ella Emberton
Finale Soloists 1, 2, 3, 4— Ella Emberton, Lyndsey Clark, Katie Scowden, Cade Wilson
Passerby — Abby Duschel
Macy’s Employee 1 — Emily Quarry
Mother — Billie McNatt
Child— Julianne Merritt
Children and Parents — Ensemble Members
New Yorkers — Ensemble Members
Office Staff — Ensemble Members
Rockefeller Crowd — Ensemble Members
Carolers — Ensemble Members
Ensemble includes all members of the cast except lead roles.
