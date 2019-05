Good Times Community Theatre, in Poteau, will be performing Footloose! at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, May 17th and 18th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 19th at 2 p.m. .

