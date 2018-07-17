Good Times presenting 'Mamma Mia!'

Good Times Community Theatre will showcase "Mamma Mia!" from Friday through Sunday in the Hamilton Auditorium at the Carl Albert State College campus in Poteau.

Admission for adults is $10 and students and seniors $8. Friday and Saturday shows will be 7 p.m. and the Sunday show will be 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

A synopsis of the show: Sophia Sheridan is 20 years old and lives with her mother Donna on an idyllic Greek island. She is about to be married and wishes for only one thing: that her father walk her down the aisle and give her away. The only problem is that she doesn't know who her father is and her mother won't discuss it with her.

After she finds her mother's diary from the year she was born, she invites three men who could possibly be that man. Sophie is convinced that she will know her father as soon as she sees him but soon realizes that she hasn't a clue. Mayhem ensues when her mother is displeased and confused that the three are there — the men all think they're the father and her fiancé is getting fed up with the whole mess.

"Mamma Mia!" is being presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York, N.Y. It is based on the book by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. Sponsors for the local production include Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Central National Bank-Poteau and Ollie's Lumber Co. Justin Franks is directing.

For more information about Good Times, visit their Facebook page (@GTCTheatre) or www.goodtimescommunitytheatre.com.