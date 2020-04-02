Governor Stitt declares health emergency to further strengthen statewide COVID-19 response, protect first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2020-12 today (Thursday), declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days.

Under 63 O.S. § 6104 of the Oklahoma Statutes, the governor is granted broader powers during a health emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, to waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response among city and county health departments.

Stitt has designated the Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health as the primary public health authority responding to the emergency.

“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” Stitt said. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”