Gray Brothers donates BIG to Make-a-Wish

Gray Brothers Equipment, Inc. in Poteau and KTCS 99.9 in Fort Smith, Ark. have teamed up to raise funds to grant wishes for local Make-a-Wish Foundation recipients. Their Make-a-Wish Mower Kickoff celebration will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Gray Brothers.

Gray Brothers has donated a Kubota zero-turn mower valued at $8,500 and KTCS 99.9 will be traveling the mower to locations around the River Valley accepting donations. Each donation allows the giver a chance to win the mower.

