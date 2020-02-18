Gray Brothers donates BIG to Make-a-Wish
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Gray Brothers Equipment, Inc. in Poteau and KTCS 99.9 in Fort Smith, Ark. have teamed up to raise funds to grant wishes for local Make-a-Wish Foundation recipients. Their Make-a-Wish Mower Kickoff celebration will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Gray Brothers.
Gray Brothers has donated a Kubota zero-turn mower valued at $8,500 and KTCS 99.9 will be traveling the mower to locations around the River Valley accepting donations. Each donation allows the giver a chance to win the mower.
