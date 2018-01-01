Halloween submissions requested

Submissions are open for a Halloween-inspired tab for the Poteau Daily News.

The newspaper is seeking submissions of true scary stories or folklore. These can be anything, from ghosts to aliens to bigfoot — as long as it's "supernatural" related.

Submissions are requested by Oct. 19 and be emailed to editor@poteaudailynews.com, submitted to our Facebook page or brought into or mailed to our office. Stories can be anonymous, although if you add your name, include name and town of residence.