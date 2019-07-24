Harber pivots to Buffalo Valley as two-sport coach
Tom Firme
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Darren Harber rode south for his second head coaching location, having been hired by Buffalo Valley to coach girls basketball and baseball at the end of June.
This will be a smaller school and different workload for Harber, who previously coached at Quinton, a Class 2A school in basketball and Class A in baseball.
Harber coached both boys and girls basketball, as well the baseball, for the past two years after coaching only boys basketball in the first year.
