Hard to believe Pirates could play any better than they did against Fort Gibson

MOVING ON TO TULSA CENTRAL — Poteau seniors Ethan Bradshaw, left, and Grant Harris were both pleased with how the Pirates played last Friday night against Fort Gibson, but they’re moving on as they get ready for this Friday night’s District 4A-4 road game against Tulsa Central. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, October 3, 2018

It’s hard to believe the Poteau Pirates could play any better than they did Friday night at Costner Stadium when they made the Fort Gibson Tigers walk the plank as the Pirates prevailed 43-6.
“It was close to one of the best,” senior wide receiver/defensive end Ethan Bradshaw said. “I definitely think the McAlester game was our best game, but that one [against Fort Gibson] had to be the second best for sure.”
Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Harris said it all started with Poteau’s defense.
“Our defense just came together,” Harris said. “We had a few small mistakes, but they didn’t break anything on us.”

