Hard to believe Pirates could play any better than they did against Fort Gibson

It’s hard to believe the Poteau Pirates could play any better than they did Friday night at Costner Stadium when they made the Fort Gibson Tigers walk the plank as the Pirates prevailed 43-6.

“It was close to one of the best,” senior wide receiver/defensive end Ethan Bradshaw said. “I definitely think the McAlester game was our best game, but that one [against Fort Gibson] had to be the second best for sure.”

Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Harris said it all started with Poteau’s defense.

“Our defense just came together,” Harris said. “We had a few small mistakes, but they didn’t break anything on us.”