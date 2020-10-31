HDP’s ‘Halloween Walk’ set this afternoon on Dewey
David Seeley
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Historic Downtown Poteau’s ‘Halloween Walk’ will be 3-5 this afternoon along Dewey Avenue, from near Broadway to Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
“I think the merchants are excited that the kids and their families will be back downtown,” HDP Executive Director Mary Parham said. “There’s a lot of photography that happens, both amateur and professional, on the day of the ‘Halloween Walk.’ That results in a lot of advertising from social media and newspapers.”
