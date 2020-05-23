Head 'Em Up! Move 'Em Out!

The tail end of the 2020 Memorial Day Benefit Wagon heads north up Broadway Avenue after crossing Pleasant Valley Road on its annual Memorial Day Weekend trek from the LeFlore County Fairgrounds to Spiro, where the wagon members will have a benefit dinner and auction to help raise funds for the family of 34-month old Kastyn Martin. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, May 23, 2020

