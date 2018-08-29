Heavener cross country teams have high numbers for this season; Lady Wolves, Wolves will open their season today at Tahlequah Invitational

The Heavener High School cross country teams will begin their season this afternoon at the Tahlequah Invitational that will begin at 4 p.m.

hool Cross Country Schedule

Date Meet Time

Aug. 30 Tahlequah Invitational 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 East Central University Invitational 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 Magazine [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 Poteau Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 18 Acorn [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 Mansfield [Ark.] Invitational 9 a.m.

Oct. 4 Greenwood [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 Mena [Ark.] Invitational 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Class 3A Regional Meet-x TBA.

Oct. 27 Class 3A State Meet-y TBA.

x — At Henryetta.

y — At Shawnee’s Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.