Heavener cross country teams have high numbers for this season; Lady Wolves, Wolves will open their season today at Tahlequah Invitational
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
The Heavener High School cross country teams will begin their season this afternoon at the Tahlequah Invitational that will begin at 4 p.m.
hool Cross Country Schedule
Date Meet Time
Aug. 30 Tahlequah Invitational 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 East Central University Invitational 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 Magazine [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 Poteau Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 18 Acorn [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 Mansfield [Ark.] Invitational 9 a.m.
Oct. 4 Greenwood [Ark.] Invitational 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 Mena [Ark.] Invitational 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Class 3A Regional Meet-x TBA.
Oct. 27 Class 3A State Meet-y TBA.
x — At Henryetta.
y — At Shawnee’s Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.
Category: