Heavener First Baptist Church to have blood drive Monday afternoon

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) will have another Heavener Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at the Heavener First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call (888) 308-3924 or go online to www.coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.

Successful blood donors will receive a free, limited-edition tie-dye T-shirt and a free adult admission to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

OBI is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Blood drives will be managed according to the Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

Blood-donation appointments can be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or by going online to www.obi.org.

There also is scheduled an OBI blood drive at from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Howe High School.