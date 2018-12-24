Heavener football trio make first team All-District 2A-6
David Seeley
Monday, December 24, 2018
Here are the Heavener Wolves who made the 2018 All-District 2A-6 Football Team:
Offense
First Team — Hunter Gandy and Brent Laneave.
Second Team — Kalobe Hudlow and Derek Moore.
Honorable Mention — Isaiah Thompson and Seth Anderson
Defense
First Team — Allen Leder.
Second Team — Ryan Moore and Ross McGee.
Honorable Mention — Mario Diaz and Braden Hudlow.
Special Teams
Second Team — Noe Alvarado and Trace McDaniel
