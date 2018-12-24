Heavener football trio make first team All-District 2A-6

Here are the Heavener Wolves who made the 2018 All-District 2A-6 Football Team:

Offense

First Team — Hunter Gandy and Brent Laneave.

Second Team — Kalobe Hudlow and Derek Moore.

Honorable Mention — Isaiah Thompson and Seth Anderson

Defense

First Team — Allen Leder.

Second Team — Ryan Moore and Ross McGee.

Honorable Mention — Mario Diaz and Braden Hudlow.

Special Teams

Second Team — Noe Alvarado and Trace McDaniel