Heavener freshman follows in footsteps of her two other sisters to Southeastern while assuming Native American leadership role
DURANT — For Heavener High School graduate Jayda Janway, choosing to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant was an easy decision.
You might even call it part of a family tradition as the Heavener freshman is the last of three Janway sisters to make the 146-mile move to Durant.
Janway, a communication major and member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is proud to follow in the footsteps of sisters Kelsey (’20 ) and Sierra (’17). All three are first-generation college students/graduates.
“They are my role models, and I have always wanted to be like them,’’ Janway said. “As for choosing Southeastern, Durant is not too far from home, but far enough where I can start the next chapter in my life. Plus, the school is very affordable, and I have family here (sister Kelsey is employed at First United Bank, while sister Sierra works at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma headquarters).’’
Like her two sisters before her, Janway is deeply involved in campus activities, serving as president of the Native American Student Association and as a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. When not in class (17-hour load this fall) or studying, she can be found working at the front desk as an office clerk at the Choctaw Nation headquarters. Her hobbies include Native American beadwork, in which she has started her own business.
Category: