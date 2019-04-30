Heavener girls golf duo glad to both be back at state together

For the first time in two years, both Heavener Lady Wolves golfers Journey Perdue and Gracie Summers will play in the Class 3A State Tournament, which will be today and Thursday at Norman’s Westwood Park Golf Course.

“It feels good,” said Summers, who was 50th out of 75 girls in the 2017 state tournament. “I’m so glad we both made it this year. Not making state last year was a heartbreak. I’m just glad to be back.”

“She was there last year supporting me, but it’s great to have her playing, too,” said Perdue, who was fifth as a freshman at state in 2017 and 13th in a rain-shortened one-day state tournament in 2018. “I would love to see her place.”