Heavener Man Still Missing

The search for missing Heavener man, Harold Snyder, was still ongoing as of Tuesday evening, six days after his initial disappearance.

Last Wednesday, 83 year-old Snyder was last seen when taking his dog for a walk, according to family.

Snyder is a dementia patient, therefore often forgets his current address, and speaks of returning to his hometown in Oregon.

Those who might encounter Snyder would find him quite talkative and friendly. He enjoys talking about forestry of all kinds, and motorcycles.

The search for Snyder has covered many days, and many miles of surrounding areas, with little result.

If you have any information on this ongoing search, please contact the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department (918-647-3426) or the Heavener Police Department (918-653-2950).