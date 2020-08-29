Heavener pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on U.S. 59

A Heavener male is in critical condition after being struck by a passing vehicle while walking along U.S. 59 just north of Long Lake Road.

Angel Ramirez, 61, of Heavener, was transported by Mercy Lifeline to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa admitted in critical condition with head, truck external and arm injuries.

According to the report filed by Trooper Cody Jackson of the LeFlore County Detachment from Troop D of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Ramirez was walking southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 59 one-tenth of a mile north of Long Lake Road when an unknown driver who was traveling northbound, struck Ramirez and continued heading northbound towards Poteau.

The report states that neither the driver has not been located as of press time, nor are the details about the driver's vehicle known at this time.

While the condition of the driver is still unknown, law enforcement on the scene could detect an odor of alcohol with regards to Ramirez.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Jackson was aided at the scene by the LeFlore County Emergency Management Services, Choctaw Tribal Police and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.