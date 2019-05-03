Heavener senior golfer looking forward to final state tournament

Once any athlete gets to state, he or she pretty much knows what to expect. It’s no different for Heavener senior golfer Braxton Sullivan, who will be playing in his second and final Class 3A State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Tulsa Country Club.

“I’ve got the first time out of the way,” said Sullivan, who finished in the top half of the competition at last year’s state tournament but failed to make the top 10. “I’m ready to play really good. I want to get up near the top.”