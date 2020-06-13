Heavener teenager injured in accident

A Heavener teenager was injured in an accident Saturday afternoon south of Heavener.

According to the report made by Trooper Kyle Ward of the LeFlore County Oklahoma Highway Patrol detachment of Troop D, a freight train, operated by Jeff Newcomer, 51, of Heavener was on the tracks 1.2 miles south of Heavener with Thomas Vise, 37, of Poteau on the train. At approximately 1:07 p.m., a 14-year-old Heavener teenage female, whose name was withheld being a juvenile, tried to leap from the ground onto the train when she was injured.

According to the report, the Heavener teenager was Mercy Life Flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with multiple injuries. Neither Newcomer or Vise were injured.

Ward was aided in the investigation by the Heavener Fire Department, the LeFlore County Emergency Management System and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.