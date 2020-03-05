Heavener wins two in Cameron triad

Cameron vs. Gans

The Cameron Yellowjackets hosted the Gans Grizzlies in slow pitch on Tuesday night. Gans got the road win, 11-1.

Cameron’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning when Brooke McCormack tripled off the left field wall, scoring Reilli Whitehead from first base.

Cameron was able to make contact and get on base offensively throughout the game, but had trouble moving the base runners, which resulted in the lop-sided loss for the Yellowjackets.

Heavener vs. Gans

The Heavener Wolves faced off against the Gans Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Cameron. The Wolves got the win over the Grizzlies, 11-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kylee Free hit her second home run of the game, followed by a triple from Destiny McGee who later scored off a double from Rayannah Ward.

Heavener dominated the game with their bats while playing excellent defense, rarely allowing Gans to have runners on base.

Cameron vs. Heavener

The Cameron Yellowjackets hosted the Heavener Wolves in slow pitch on Tuesday night. The Wolves got the road win 19-3.

Heavener had five runs in the top of the first coming from a pair of doubles by Kylee Free and Morgan Alexander, and multiple singles coming from Destiny McGee, Rayannah Ward, Paige Crase, K-Jae Alexander and Lainey Dyer. Cameron started the bottom of the first with three straight singles by Reilli Whitehead, Audrie Harrison and Hannah McCormack.