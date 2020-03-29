Here We Come A-Caroling and Coloring!

Are you bored or anxious as a result of the COVID-19 precautions hitting our community? While we know it’s for a good cause, that doesn’t alleviate the beginning stages of boredom.

If you and your family are feeling well, and not exhibiting signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19, this may be a good opportunity to start a list of random acts of kindness that may help uplift those in your neighborhood or community who are at higher risk. Singing to strangers doesn’t have to be a holiday specific effort, and likely will bring a smile to faces of neighbors or a virtual audience.

If you decide to take to the streets with your playlist, be sure to observe social distancing rules, and belt out the lyrics from the sidewalk, a safe distance from front doors. Or, choose the video streaming service of your choice and stream your carols live.

Not musically inclined? That’s fine - show your creativity in other ways. Maybe you have some street chalk or washable paint lying around the house? If so, grab that and hit your sidewalks and driveways to help us spread messages about COVID-19 prevention like “wash your hands” and “safer at home."