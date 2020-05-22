High-school sports activities resume June 1

Oklahoma high-school sports are cleared to start June 1. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association rejected 7-6 a three-phase plan to open schools' programs, both for sports and non-athletic activities like band. The plan, which was based on collaboration with state agencies, physicians and the Centers for Disease and Prevention, would have started face-to-face contact with secondary-level students with precautions on June 1 but with no practice or camps or clinics or leagues. Football would have been set for a June 29 start to noncontact practice only and all activities would have been limited to 60 minutes. Other fall sports, as well as band, would have been set to start unrestricted practice July 15.

With the measure voted down, camps, clinics, leagues and other activities can occur beginning June 1 according to OSSAA policies.