High school sports stopped for three weeks
By:
Tom Firme
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
POTEAU, OK
An announcement by Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister that extracurricular activities will be stopped through April 6 due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, that meant sports activities will be on hold for three weeks.
Both games and practices will be stopped.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association will meet on Tuesday to discuss options for rescheduling state basketball tournaments, as well as how spring sports will resume and the possibilities for those state championships.
