Highway clean-up contract is signed; inmate work crews start next month

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Now the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department along with the county commissioners, the district attorney and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have a contract in place which will allow inmate work crews out to pickup trash on the highways.

Sheriff Donnie Edwards, on Thursday, said the contract has been completed and signed; crews should be out beginning next month.

