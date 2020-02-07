Highway clean-up contract is signed; inmate work crews start next month

Friday, February 7, 2020
POTEAU, OK

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Now the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department along with the county commissioners, the district attorney and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have a contract in place which will allow inmate work crews out to pickup trash on the highways.
Sheriff Donnie Edwards, on Thursday, said the contract has been completed and signed; crews should be out beginning next month.

