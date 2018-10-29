Highway Patrol ID man killed in Spiro wreck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Monday identified a man killed in a two-vehicle collision last week near Spiro.

OHP said the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was 24-year-old Tyrell Matheny of Poteau. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. It happened around 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 24 a mile and a half west of Spiro on U.S. Highway 59.

OHP reported that Matheny was headed eastbound when his vehicle went left of center and struck a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Bethany Snell, 26, of Spiro, head-on. Snell's vehicle left the road and went through the ditch before coming to rest upright. She was pinned inside and received leg, arm and internal trunk injuries. Tulsa Life Flight took her to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Her condition when admitted was stable.

The report from OHP said Matheny's vehicle partially blocked the roadway and caught fire. Trooper Michael Scantling investigated with assistance from LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, LeFlore County EMS, Tulsa Life Flight and Spiro, Bokoshe and Panama fire departments.

A Go Fund Me for funeral expenses for Matheny is available online at https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-tyrell.