Historic building causes safety concerns; demolition to be voted on

The past is important to LeFlore County, and nothing is a more concrete symbol of that than the old Works Progress Administration (WPA) buildings scattered about the county. One such building is facing demolition based on safety concerns and a need for new facilities at a local school.

The “Ol’ Heavener Gym” — as it is lovingly called by residents — was built in 1937 by the WPA as a gym for Heavener schools. It has served generations and has become an iconic structure for the school and town. The school has outgrown the use of the gym and is in need of new facilities for new programs. This could mean the partial demolition of the WPA structure to make way for the new gym, based on a vote to be held during Heavener’s special election slated for Feb. 11.

