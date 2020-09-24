Historic Downtown Poteau, Chamber making Poteau happening place this weekend; events will cap with Saturday's Wheels-n-Deals car show

Anyone looking for something to do this weekend will not have to leave Poteau to do so, thanks to Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham and Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages.

Both organizations are double teaming on two days worth of events beginning today and ending Saturday.

Today, HDP will have its Farmer's Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pocket Park, while the rest of the day's events are complements of the Chamber.

The Chamber's Jeff Shockley Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Wolf Ridge Country Club, the Poteau Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and the Old Frisco Trail Night 5K Glow Run at the Old Frisco Trail with registration starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the race at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's big thing will be the Wheels-n-Deals Car Show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration taking place beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Peters Street.

The other thing happening Saturday night complements of HDP will be the performance of Connie Abbott and Country Pride from 6-9 p.m. at The Pocket Park.

From the Chamber's standpoint Saturday, Day 2 of the Fall Festival will begin at 8 a.m. and there will be music that night from 7-9 p.m. Local yoga instructor Kelly Falkner will have a special "Sunrise Yoga with Kelly Falkner" class at 7 a.m. Saturday at the amphitheater to the east of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. The Old Frisco Trail 15K Half-Marathon will begin at 8 a.m., with the starting line at the Reynolds Center.