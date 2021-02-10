Historic Downtown Poteau looking to end Memorial Brick Campaign

Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that HDP is going to end its long-running Memorial Brick Campaign in all likelihood this year.

“The Memorial Brick Campaign has been going on for several years,” Parham said. “It’s such a great campaign to do because you forever will have something commemorating whatever you put on your brick. We’re going to close this out this year. We have about 1,300 to 1,400 bricks that can be purchased. If you don’t have one for your family member or if your ‘person’ (on the brick) owns the greatest bar downtown for 25 to 50 years, that would be a really cool brick to have. There’s not a lot of historical bricks. There’s a lot of family bricks. There are very few business bricks. For $100, you can have a lifetime advertisement of your business. We currently have them from the sidewalk (along Dewey) all the way to the stage (at The Pocket Park).”

Parham is extremely excited about the upcoming weekly Farmer’s Market, which will begin — weather permitting — in April at The Pocket Park.

Later this month, HDP is planning its Cash Mob.

“The Cash Mob is really about a group of about 20 people who agree to spend about $20 a month in a business or an organization in the downtown district,” Parham said. “So, we get together one day each month, and we go surprise a business. We spend $20 or more. An example of an organization is the (LeFlore County) Museum. Visitors can donate $20 at the Museum after a tour. If you can’t do a tour, what we encourage is to do is to drop of your $20 (at HDP office) and then I would deliver it. It’s always fun. We go to different stores and spend $20. It’s really cool.”