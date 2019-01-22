Hodgen Tournament Trophy Teams

WINNERS OF THEIR OWN TOURNAMENT — The Hodgen Lady Bulldogs won their own Hodgen Junior High Basketball Tournament on Saturday night. Photo by Alicia AllenTOURNAMENT CHAMPS — The Leflore Savages won the Hodgen Junior High Basketball Tournament on Saturday night. Photo by Suzie CormierRUNNERS-UP — The Hodgen Bulldogs were runners-up in their own Hodgen Junior High Basketball Tournament, which took place last week. Photo by Alicia Allen
Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Category: