Holiday Express not visiting LeFlore County

The 2018 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express schedule shows no stops in LeFlore County this year.

The only listed Oklahoma stop is at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at West Port Arthur Place in Sallisaw. In Arkansas, it will make port on Dec. 4 in Ashdown and Dec. 5 in De Queen, both also starting at 4 p.m.

The KCS Holiday Express is a festive, six-car train that brings Santa Claus and his elves to communities throughout the company's U.S. rail network at scheduled stops. Guests to the train visit with Santa Claus and walk through three cars filled with holiday displays. Each event is free, open to the public and no tickets are required.

In addition, at each scheduled stop, a charitable contribution is made to the local Salvation Army to provide warm clothes and other necessities for children in need.

The full schedule is attached below or available on the KCS website at www.kcssouthern.com.