Holiday Market supports many causes

Poteau Women’s League Holiday Market began six years ago with 35 vendors.

This year’s market boats 90 vendors from Oklahoma and surrounding states, making it one of the area’s largest one-day, one-stop shopping events.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

Vendors will offer homemade crafts, clothing, Christmas wreaths and crafts, wood products, beadwork, metalworks, rock images, photography, furniture and more.

“Anything you’d ever want, we have,” PWL member Nancy Shore said.

In addition, the Poteau High School freshman class will have a bake sale to raise money for Christmas gifts for children.

Shore said the market is more than a fun day out. It is PWL’s only fundraiser, with proceeds donated to various community groups, projects and agencies through the coming year.

Door prizes will be given throughout the day, with special donated prizes including a child’s motorized BMW convertible from Walmart, a gas grill from Don’s EZ Pay, and gift certificates from Long Lake Resort, Chili’s and Deep South Steakhouse.

About 1,000 attended last year’s market.

Many of the groups who benefit from PWL donations give back, Shore said.

The freshmen are prepared to help break down the booths and clean up after the event and high school wrestlers regularly help with set-up.

“We involve high school kids, and they donate in return,” Shore said.

Poteau Women’s League formerly was known as the 20th Century Club, and has supported community causes for decades. Last year, they donated to about two dozen groups and events.

The PWL has 26 members, plus associate members. The only qualification: “Be willing to work,” Shore said.

