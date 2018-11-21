Holiday marks low gas prices in state

Oklahoma is among the top 10 states with the cheapest gasoline for this Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Oklahoma reported.

The state has an average of $2.28 per gallon of regular gasoline, while some outlets have even dropped below $2 per gallon.

“The nearly 49 million Americans hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices similar to last year,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

“When it comes time to fill up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in town.”

In this area, these prices were seen on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy:

• Finish Line (Poteau): $1.95.

• Short Stop (Spiro): $2.13.

• Casey’s General Store (Fort Smith, Ark.): $2.23.

• E-Z Mart (Howe): $2.09.

• Phillips 66 (Heavener): $2.11.

All states bordering Oklahoma — except for Colorado and New Mexico — are also among the top 10 cheapest in gas prices in the nation. The top 10 include Missouri ($2.27), Delaware ($2.28), Oklahoma, Texas ($2.32), South Carolina ($2.33), Louisiana ($2.33), Alabama ($2.36), Kansas ($2.36), Mississippi ($2.37) and Arkansas ($2.38).

Oklahoma is also among the top 10 largest monthly decreases in gas prices, dropping 36 cents. AAA said out of all the states, Oklahoma has the highest percentage of gas stations selling at $2.25 or below at 53 percent. Texas was next at 38 percent and Louisiana third at 35 percent.

About 54.3 million Americans are estimated by AAA to be traveling 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, which is a 4.8 percent increase since last year. AAA said the 2018 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005, with 2.5 million more people set to travel.

The top 10 planned Thanksgiving destinations were Orlando, Fla.; New York City; Anaheim Calif.; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Las Vegas; Cancun, Mexico; Dallas or Fort Worth, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; and Miami, Fla.