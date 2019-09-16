Hometown Heroes: Ed Brody

Volunteerism is heroism, and most accept that fact without question. There is no greater construction than that which builds up another human being. Volunteering to help those less fortunate, or those that just need a hand up is a very important thing.

For Ed Brody it’s a lifelong dedication. At 84 years of age Brody laughs, “I’ve been volunteering for, oh, 70 years?” It is something that is very important to our area and to the world at large.

For the full article, visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions