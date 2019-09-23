Hometown Heroes: Eric Standridge

It is the job of all residents, especially those in small towns, to help keep their community going. To quote a past Hometown Hero, Ed Brody, "Volunteerism is the glue that holds a community together,"— this week's Hometown Hero is more than adequately exemplary of that sentiment.

An oft-contributor to the paper, local historian and expert on all things Poteau, Eric Standridge is well known in the PDN offices. What many of us don't know is how much he has done to help this and other towns.

Eric, originally from Naples, Fl., the downtown bug bit Standridge in 1996 when he was working for a floor-covering company in that same town's downtown area. One day when laying flooring in an historic building, Standridge observed a group carrying in a stack of papers. He jokingly told them it would be much easer to have an electronic database. He was hired by who he then found out was the Downtown Naples Preservation Committee.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions