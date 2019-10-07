Hometown Heroes: Kane Riggs

Recovery is a difficult proposition that affects many, whether it be from substance or other harmful habits. In these times of transition, many need a mentor to see them through, a hero. Often, that hero is someone who can relate, much like Kayne Riggs of Green Country Cowboy Church Recover Ranch.

"I was raised in Pocola in a good home, with good folks. I didn't have the bad raising that many who fall into addiction had, I just made some bad decisions and got hooked on drugs and alcohol for about 20 years. Alcohol and drugs are no respecter of persons. I got in trouble with the law, and eventually just got sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Riggs.

