Hometown Heroes: Linda Willis

The word hero has a long definition. According to Merriam-Webster, it can be a mythological or legendary figure often of divine descent endowed with great strength or ability, an illustrious warrior, a person admired for achievements and noble qualities, one who shows great courage, the principal character from a literary or dramatic work, or about four other things. In our day-to-day life, the people we call heroes are those that help, nurture, save, protect and uplift. In the publishing of this article series, the PDN has learned that a hero never wants to be called by that name, and the ones who want it the least deserve it the most.

When one thinks of people who changed their lives, figures that helped and guided them through hard times, a few categories of people always crop up. Family members, pastors, and more often than not, teachers. A good teacher knows that there is more to being a good teacher than just teaching subject matter. A good teacher sees children's needs and meets them, nurtures their minds through the obstacles of life. In Arkoma's Singleton Elementary one teacher has recently received an award for going above and beyond, for being downright heroic.

When Linda Willis began teaching, she began doing so by a principle: You don't teach for the salary.

For the full article, go to poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.