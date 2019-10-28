Hometown Heroes: Stephen Fruen

Our law enforcement officers have a hard job to do, and it is always made easier when they have a leader that has been in their shoes, and is also very community minded. Hometown heroes seem to have an easier time when there is one of their own at the helm.

This week's Hometown Hero is Poteau's own Chief of Police, Stephen Fruen.

"My goal is to provide the men and women of this department what they need to succeed every day. They are the boots on the ground and the true MVPs of this department. While I have been chosen to lead them, they are the ones on the streets doing the real work, and every one of them from dispatch to animal control are the true heroes, not me. It is my duty to see that they are properly equipped to do their jobs serving this community every day," Said Fruen.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe