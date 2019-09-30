Hometown Heroes: Wanda Ludwig

Hometown Heroes are known for their service to their community. For Wanda Ludwig, Commander of the Poteau chapter of Disabled American Veterans, it is a way of life.

"My life, at this point, is not about me. It's about everybody else, the veterans. I was raised in a family of 12 kids, and my mother instilled in me the object that no matter how poor you are, someone is always worse. And we were poor, but it gave me the lifelong object of always helping someone. My mother did it, and I've always done it. Even when I was in the service, that's been my objective all along."

An objective that led Ludwig to serve her country for three years, in various positions in the communities she has lived in and ultimately to her current position with the DAV.

"When I was raising kids — I had four kids — I was volunteering in the schools. Sometimes four schools at a time," said Ludwig. "They needed the help, and I had the time."

