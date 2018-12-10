Homicide suspect caught in Haskell County

Haskell County sheriff's deputies caught a double homicide suspect in rural Haskell County on early Sunday [Dec. 9] morning, the department said.

The Haskell County Sheriff's Office said it received information about a double homicide that occurred in Albuquerque, N.M., and learned that the suspect, Richard Alan Ross, was possible in the Keota area.

The department said Lt. Terry garland and Sheriff Tim Turner found the victims' vehicle at a residence in the rural part of the county. The Eastern District State Marshal's Service and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team were requested to assist the department.

On Sunday around 12:05 a.m., Ross was arrested in Haskell Coutny without incident on a parole violation out of New Mexico. The department reported several items related to the homicide were recovered, along with the victims' vehicle. Ross will be extradited back to New Mexico.

Assisting in the service of the search warrant were members of the Oklahoma District 18 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

"This again is a showing of team work and relentless pursuit of justice. The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office mission is to keep our citizens safe and that is our first priority," the department said.