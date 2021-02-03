Honobia has lots of history

I bet you did not know at one time LeFlore County could boast it had the smallest post office in the United States.

In 1914, a tiny log cabin served as the first post office at Honobia, located in the southern part of the county on the Pushmataha County line. That original little post office building is still standing one mile south of town on the Christ’s 40 Acres complex.

Today, Honobia is probably best known for its annual three-day Bigfoot Festival, which takes place in early October each year — attracting thousands of folks.

Located 17 miles southeast of Talihina, the small community is situated where Honobia Creek and Rock Creek intersect with the Little River. The settlement, in a valley of the scenic Kiamichi Mountains, was established by Choctaws following their relocation on the Trail of Tears during the 1830s.

Over the past 185 years, the sparsely populated community, located in the narrow Little River Valley with mountains on both the north and south side, has remained isolated. In the 1980s the Choctaw Nation improved transportation to the tiny unincorporated community by constructing a blacktop road over the steep, curvy drive from U.S. Highway 271 north of Albion. The hard surfaced unnumbered route is referred to by the locals as “Indian Highway.”