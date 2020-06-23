Honobia resident contracts COVID-19

Just 48 hours after the latest COVID-19 confirmed case, another popped up Tuesday afternoon, this one with a Honobia address.

There have now been 29 coronavirus cases confirmed in LeFlore County since March, with 12 of those cases active. Joining Tuesday's Honobia case are two cases in Spiro, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, a case in each Bokoshe, Pocola and Shady Point and four in Heavener.

The first LeFlore County "case" happened in March when an individual who spends most of his time in the county got COVID-19, but since his official residence is that of Moore in Cleveland County, that was where the case was officially recorded as happening.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that as of Tuesday afternoon there have been an estimated number of 7,888 Oklahomans who have recovered from the coronavirus.