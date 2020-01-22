Hospital board memorializes firefighter

In the photo Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickel and Bob Carter, CEO of Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center were pleased to propose a resolution in memory of Don M. Goforth, in which current and past firefighters can receive low cost CT scans to detect cancer quite early. Cassie Goforth was on hand to hear the proposal read and approved by the hospital board.

Photo submitted by Darla Ford, RN

The LeFlore County Hospital Authority Board, on Tuesday, approved a project that will memorialize a former employee and area firefighter and at the same time provide a necessary low-cost cancer screening for current and past LeFlore County firefighters.

Bob Carter, CEO of Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, presented the Don M.Goforth Project to board members and Goforth's wife, Cassie.

"I heard about a similar project in a community in Texas. It seemed like a wonderful way to keep Don's memory and legacy alive," Carter said.

The proposal offers head, chest, pelvis and abdomen CT scans for about $150 as compared to the $8,000 to $9,000 that it would normally cost.

