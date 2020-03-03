Housefire takes a life, another in critical condition

Poteau firefighters rescued two people Saturday afternoon from a structure fire at 604 Dewey, one of which has died from her injuries.

Poteau Fire Chief Jon Pickel said they got the call at 4:20 that afternoon but it was originally believed to be the Alley Cat Consignment Shop. “We got on scene and realized it was the 604 address. We were informed that two people were living there. Pickle said the fire fighters began suppression tactics and performed two rescue operations as soon as it was safe for firefighters to go in.

“Both victims were turned over to the EMS who transported them to EOMC. They were later life-flighted by helicopter to Tulsa Hospitals,” Pickle said. Firefighters were called to a second structure fire at 4:33 Sunday to what used to be the Dickerson Flower Shop at 601 S. Harper.