Howe baseball player signs with Arkansas Central Baptist College

Howe baseball player Brant Denton, second from right, signs a letter of intent with Arkansas Central Baptist College, located in Conway, in a signing ceremony Thursday morning at the Howe Gym. Sharing the moment are, front row, from left, grandfather Clifton Wann, mother Joyce Denton, brother Jeter Denton and father Bobby Denton, along with Howe baseball coach Jon Sockey, standing. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, July 19, 2018

Over the last couple of seasons, the Howe Lions baseball team has enjoyed some success, with a lot of the reason why being the Class of 2018 athletes its enjoyed having. One of those will be playing at the next level. Howe’s Brant Denton signed a baseball letter of intent with Arkansas Central Baptist College, located in Conway, in a signing ceremony Thursday morning at the Howe Gym.

