Howe baseball player signs with Arkansas Central Baptist College
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Over the last couple of seasons, the Howe Lions baseball team has enjoyed some success, with a lot of the reason why being the Class of 2018 athletes its enjoyed having. One of those will be playing at the next level. Howe’s Brant Denton signed a baseball letter of intent with Arkansas Central Baptist College, located in Conway, in a signing ceremony Thursday morning at the Howe Gym.
