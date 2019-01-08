Howe basketball player signs with Arkansas Tech University

Howe basketball player Jalei Oglesby, seated center, signed a letter of intent with Arkansas Tech University. Sharing the moment are Howe coaches Chris Brown, bottom left, and Mike Womack, bottom right, Oglesby’s parents Shawna and Homer, each seated next to her, and brother Brayden, seated next to Homer, and all Oglesby’s basketball teammates. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Ever since LeFlore County basketball fans saw Howe’s Jalei Oglesby score 40 points in the finals of the 2015 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament finals at Carl Albert State College’s Mick Thompson Fieldhouse, it was very clear that college basketball likely was going to be in her future. It became a reality when Oglesby signed a letter of intent with Arkansas Tech University in a signing ceremony Tuesday morning at the Howe Gym.

