Howe basketball player signs with Arkansas Tech University

Ever since LeFlore County basketball fans saw Howe’s Jalei Oglesby score 40 points in the finals of the 2015 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament finals at Carl Albert State College’s Mick Thompson Fieldhouse, it was very clear that college basketball likely was going to be in her future. It became a reality when Oglesby signed a letter of intent with Arkansas Tech University in a signing ceremony Tuesday morning at the Howe Gym.