Howe FFA Week celebrated during first week of March

Starting in 1948, the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Board of Directors designated a weeklong tradition to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer.

For the past 73 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week. There is no better week of the year to recognize community members, local businesses and school supporters.

Howe FFA had its FFA Week take place March 1-5, which included a multitude of activities.