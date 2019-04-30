Howe freshman golfer excited about first state tournament

JUBILANT JAYCE — Howe freshman golfer Jayce Blake attempts a putt on No. 9 during the 2019 Poteau Girls Invitational on March 29 at Choctaw Country Club. Blake will play in the Class 2A State Tournament today and Thursday at Guthrie’s Aqua Canyon Golf Course. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, April 30, 2019

It’s not every freshman athlete that can say he or she made state in their respective sport. Howe Lady Lions freshman golfer Jayce Blake will be doing just that this week as she will play in the Class 2A State Tournament today and Thursday at Guthrie’s Aqua Canyon Golf Course.
“I’m very excited,” Blake said. “It’s always been a goal of mine. It feels great to accomplish it, especially as a freshman. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

