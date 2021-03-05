Howe girls basketball punches ticket to state, more area playoff scores
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, March 5, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Howe's girls basketball team won its area championship to make state. Two other LeFlore County teams will have second chances to make state on Saturday. Below are the scores.
Class 2A Area II girls final
Dale 74, Pocola 50
Class 2A Area IV finals
Howe girls 66, Hartshorne 39
Pawnee boys 71, Howe 59
Class 3A Area IV
Roland 54, Spiro 44 (first round on Thursday)
Saturday schedule
Class 2A Area II girls consolation final in Fort Gibson
Pocola vs. Fairland 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area IV boys consolation final in Seminole
Howe vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8 p.m.
Category: