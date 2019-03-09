Howe Girls Win Class 2A State Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Class 2A's second-ranked Howe Lady Lions avenged their loss to No. 1 Dale by beating the Lady Pirates in the most important game of the season — the state finals.

The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Pirates 59-55 to win the Class 2A State Tournament title game Saturday afternoon at State Fair Arena.

Look for more indepth coverage from Sports Correspondent Jason Gray in Tuesday's physical edition and e-edition.